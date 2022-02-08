BANGKOK TEST & GO

Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

1600 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 0
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 1
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 2
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 3
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 4
Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Image 5
+24 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you are looking for a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Cape House Langsuan Hotel. Located right in the heart of the Ploenchit neighborhood on the magnificent Soi Langsuan, Cape House Langsuan Hotel provides easy access to Bangkok’s major business and entertainment districts as well as several embassies and beautiful public parks. The elegantly appointed abode offers luxury serviced apartments consisting of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom suites, all under hotel style and standard management. The property is also renowned for its Italian restaurant, No. 43 Italian Bistro, as well as its Executive Lounge which features a modern business center, relaxing ambiance and meeting rooms. Cape House Langsuan Hotel also boasts a full gym, an outdoor pool and free hi-speed wireless internet access and is suitable for short and long term stays. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cape House Langsuan Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Cape House Langsuan Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Cape House Langsuan Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

43 Soi Langsuan, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU