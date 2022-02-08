BANGKOK TEST & GO

Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
1600 Bewertungen
February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you are looking for a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Cape House Langsuan Hotel. Located right in the heart of the Ploenchit neighborhood on the magnificent Soi Langsuan, Cape House Langsuan Hotel provides easy access to Bangkok’s major business and entertainment districts as well as several embassies and beautiful public parks. The elegantly appointed abode offers luxury serviced apartments consisting of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom suites, all under hotel style and standard management. The property is also renowned for its Italian restaurant, No. 43 Italian Bistro, as well as its Executive Lounge which features a modern business center, relaxing ambiance and meeting rooms. Cape House Langsuan Hotel also boasts a full gym, an outdoor pool and free hi-speed wireless internet access and is suitable for short and long term stays. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cape House Langsuan Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

43 Soi Langsuan, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

