Cape House Langsuan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

If what you are looking for a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Cape House Langsuan Hotel. Located right in the heart of the Ploenchit neighborhood on the magnificent Soi Langsuan, Cape House Langsuan Hotel provides easy access to Bangkok’s major business and entertainment districts as well as several embassies and beautiful public parks. The elegantly appointed abode offers luxury serviced apartments consisting of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom suites, all under hotel style and standard management. The property is also renowned for its Italian restaurant, No. 43 Italian Bistro, as well as its Executive Lounge which features a modern business center, relaxing ambiance and meeting rooms. Cape House Langsuan Hotel also boasts a full gym, an outdoor pool and free hi-speed wireless internet access and is suitable for short and long term stays. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cape House Langsuan Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.