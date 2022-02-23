PATTAYA TEST & GO

Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4

2108 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Pattaya Hotel.

390/14 Soi Chalermprakiat 21 Pattaya 3 Rd Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

