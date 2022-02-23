PATTAYA TEST & GO

Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
通过
2108条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Pattaya Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Adelphi Pattaya Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Adelphi Pattaya Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

390/14 Soi Chalermprakiat 21 Pattaya 3 Rd Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU