PATTAYA TEST & GO

Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
waardering met
2108 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Pattaya Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Adelphi Pattaya Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Adelphi Pattaya Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

390/14 Soi Chalermprakiat 21 Pattaya 3 Rd Moo 9 Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU