Adelphi Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Adelphi Pattaya Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Pattaya Hotel.