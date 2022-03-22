PHUKET TEST & GO

나이 양 비치 리조트 & 스파 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.8

2816 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+4 사진
총 AQ 호텔 객실 65 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Phuket Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

푸껫 북부의 고요한 휴양지에서 자연에 둘러싸여 북적 거리는 관광객들로부터 멀리 떨어진이 파라다이스 섬의 진정한 아름다움을 감상하세요. Sirinat National Park의 가장자리에 위치한이 지역에는 풍부한 녹지와 토종 야생 동물이 있으며, 완만하게 경 사진 백사장이있는 아름다운 해변이 불과 몇 걸음 거리에 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Covid-19 Lab 테스트 @ 3 회 인증서로. (1 일 3-5 일, 11-13 일)
  • 현장 의사 방문 @ 3 회. (1 일 5 일, 12 일)
  • 평가를위한 간호사 서비스 @ 3 회 (1 일 5 일, 12 일)
  • 풀 보드 (선택된 메뉴에서 하루 3 식).
  • 무료 와이파이
  • 6 일, 9 일, 13 일 객실 청소 서비스.
  • 공항 환승 (공항-호텔)
  • 일품 룸 서비스 20 % 할인.
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
나이 양 비치 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 나이 양 비치 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

푸켓 그레이스 랜드 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
987 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다 키라 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
359 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오크 우드 호텔 저니 허브 푸켓
7.9
평가
557 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라구나 홀리데이 클럽 푸켓 리조트
8.4
평가
331 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 디바 나 호텔
8.6
평가
291 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
메타 디 리조트 앤 빌라
8.7
평가
135 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반얀 트리 푸켓
8.8
평가
319 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU