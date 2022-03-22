PHUKET TEST & GO

奈阳海滩水疗度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.8
通过
2816条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 65 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Phuket Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

在大自然中和普吉岛北部的这个静nature之所包围自己，并远离热闹的旅游人群，欣赏这个天堂岛的真实美景。坐落在Sirinat国家公园的边缘，该地区有大量的绿色植物和本地野生动植物，美丽的海滩和缓缓倾斜的白色沙滩距离酒店仅几步之遥。

便利设施/功能

  • Covid-19实验室测试@带有证书的3次。 （第1天第3-5天，第11-13天）
  • 现场医生来访@ 3次。 （第1天，第5天，第12天）
  • 3次评估护士服务（第1天，第5天，第12天）
  • 全膳（每天从选定菜单用餐3餐）。
  • 免费WiFi
  • 第6、9、13天的客房清洁服务
  • 机场接送。（机场-酒店）
  • 点菜客房服务可享受20％的折扣。
如果您是奈阳海滩水疗度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奈阳海滩水疗度假酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

热门过滤器

