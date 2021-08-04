PHUKET TEST & GO

반얀 트리 푸켓 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8

319 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
빠른 응답
5% 예금
1 REVIEW
총 AQ 호텔 객실 32 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉반얀 트리 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 반얀 트리 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별한 경험을 원하는 모든 사람을 위해 설계된 반얀 트리 푸켓의 DoublePool Villas는 럭셔리 한 공간과 함께 친밀하고 고요한 환경을 제공합니다. 호화로운 트윈 풀이있는 열대 정원에 자리 잡고 있으며, 빌라 호스트의 맞춤형 환대를 즐기며 푸켓 5 성급 빌라 리조트 경험을 마무리하십시오.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 귀하의 경험에는 다음이 포함됩니다.
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • 방콕 병원-푸켓 서비스
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
반얀 트리 푸켓 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 반얀 트리 푸켓
모든 리뷰보기

🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

검토 04/08/2021
도착 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
긍정적     
  • 이곳은 천상의 아름다움입니다. 음식과 수영장은 훌륭하고 모든 것이 기대 이상이었습니다! 모든 팀에게 감사합니다! 특히 우리의 훌륭한 호스트 Miku와 Jini에게
네거티브
  • 아무것도 아님. 모두 완벽

여기에서 가족과 함께 좋은 시간을 보내는 것을 후회하지 않을 것입니다. 매우 비싸지만 확실히 가치가 있습니다.

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

