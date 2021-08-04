총 AQ 호텔 객실 32 침실 파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별한 경험을 원하는 모든 사람을 위해 설계된 반얀 트리 푸켓의 DoublePool Villas는 럭셔리 한 공간과 함께 친밀하고 고요한 환경을 제공합니다. 호화로운 트윈 풀이있는 열대 정원에 자리 잡고 있으며, 빌라 호스트의 맞춤형 환대를 즐기며 푸켓 5 성급 빌라 리조트 경험을 마무리하십시오.

어메니티 / 특징 귀하의 경험에는 다음이 포함됩니다.

Luxury Accommodation

Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van

Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

24 hours Virtual Villa Host

In-Villa Dining Menu Available

20% Discount on Food & Beverage

방콕 병원-푸켓 서비스

COVID-19 tests during stay

Doctor Visits

Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse

Temperature Check Twice per Day

COVID-19 Free Certificate

🇮🇱 Miriam Cohen 도착 23/07/2021 5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa 긍정적 이곳은 천상의 아름다움입니다. 음식과 수영장은 훌륭하고 모든 것이 기대 이상이었습니다! 모든 팀에게 감사합니다! 특히 우리의 훌륭한 호스트 Miku와 Jini에게 네거티브 아무것도 아님. 모두 완벽 여기에서 가족과 함께 좋은 시간을 보내는 것을 후회하지 않을 것입니다. 매우 비싸지만 확실히 가치가 있습니다.

