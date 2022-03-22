Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 65 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Phuket Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
Entourez-vous de la nature et de cette retraite tranquille au nord de Phuket et appréciez la vraie beauté de cette île paradisiaque loin des foules de touristes animées. Situé à la lisière du parc national de Sirinat, il y a une abondance de verdure et de faune indigène dans la région, et la belle plage de sable blanc en pente douce est à seulement quelques pas.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test de laboratoire Covid-19 @ 3 fois avec certificat. (Jour 1 jours 3-5, jours 11-13)
- Visite chez le médecin sur place à 3 reprises. (Jour 1 Jour 5, Jour 12)
- Service infirmier pour évaluation à 3 reprises (jour 1 jour 5, jour 12)
- Pension complète (3 repas par jour à partir de menus sélectionnés).
- Wifi gratuit
- Service de nettoyage des chambres les jours 6, 9, 13.
- Transfert aéroport. (Aéroport - Hôtel)
- 20% de réduction sur le service d'étage à la carte.
But
