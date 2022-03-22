PHUKET TEST & GO

Total AQ Hotel Rooms 65 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Phuket Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Surround yourself with nature and at this tranquil retreat in north Phuket and appreciate the real beauty of this paradise island away from the bustling tourist crowds. Situated on the fringes of Sirinat National Park there is an abundance of greenery and native wildlife in the area, and the beautiful beach with gently sloping white sand is just a few steps away.

Amenities / Features

  • Covid-19 Lab test @ 3 times with Certificate . (Day 1 Day 3-5, Day 11-13)
  • Onsite Doctor Visiting @ 3 times. (Day 1 Day 5, Day 12 )
  • Nurse Service for assessment @ 3 times (Day 1 Day 5, Day 12)
  • Full board (3 meals a day from selected menus).
  • Free WIFI
  • Room cleaning service at the Day 6, 9, 13.
  • Airport Transfer.(Airport - Hotel)
  • 20% discount on a la carte room service.
