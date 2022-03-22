Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
自然に囲まれ、プーケット北部のこの静かな隠れ家で、賑やかな観光客の群衆から離れたこの楽園の島の本当の美しさを鑑賞してください。シリナット国立公園の外れに位置し、この地域には豊かな緑と野生生物が生息しています。緩やかに傾斜した白い砂浜のある美しいビーチまで徒歩ですぐです。