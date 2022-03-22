PHUKET TEST & GO

ナイヤンビーチリゾート＆スパ - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.8

2816レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+4 写真
合計AQホテルの部屋 65 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangkok Phuket Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

自然に囲まれ、プーケット北部のこの静かな隠れ家で、賑やかな観光客の群衆から離れたこの楽園の島の本当の美しさを鑑賞してください。シリナット国立公園の外れに位置し、この地域には豊かな緑と野生生物が生息しています。緩やかに傾斜した白い砂浜のある美しいビーチまで徒歩ですぐです。

アメニティ/機能

  • Covid-19ラボテスト@証明書付きで3回。 （1日目3-5日目、11-13日目）
  • オンサイトドクター訪問@ 3回。 （1日目5日目、12日目）
  • 評価のための看護師サービス@ 3回（1日目5日目、12日目）
  • フルボード（選択したメニューから1日3食）。
  • 無料のWIFI
  • 6、9、13日目の部屋の清掃サービス。
  • 空港送迎（空港-ホテル）
  • アラカルトルームサービスの20％割引。
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ナイヤンビーチリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ナイヤンビーチリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

プーケットグレースランドリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
987 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダキラリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
359 レビュー
から ฿-1
オークウッドホテルジャーニーハブプーケット
7.9
との評価
557 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラグーナホリデークラブプーケットリゾート
8.4
との評価
331 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.7
との評価
135 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
バンヤンツリープーケット
8.8
との評価
319 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU