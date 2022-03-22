รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 65 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Phuket Hospital
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
อยู่ท่ามกลางธรรมชาติและพักผ่อนที่เงียบสงบทางตอนเหนือของภูเก็ตและชื่นชมความงามที่แท้จริงของเกาะสวรรค์แห่งนี้ห่างจากฝูงชนที่พลุกพล่าน ตั้งอยู่ริมอุทยานแห่งชาติสิรินาถมีความเขียวขจีและสัตว์ป่าพื้นเมืองมากมายในพื้นที่และชายหาดที่สวยงามที่มีหาดทรายขาวละเอียดอยู่ห่างออกไปเพียงไม่กี่ก้าว
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Covid-19 Lab test @ 3 times with Certificate. (วันที่ 1 วันที่ 3-5, วันที่ 11-13)
- เยี่ยมแพทย์นอกสถานที่ @ 3 ครั้ง (วันที่ 1 วันที่ 5 วันที่ 12)
- บริการพยาบาลตรวจประเมิน 3 ครั้ง (วันที่ 1 วันที่ 5 วันที่ 12)
- อาหารสามมื้อ (3 มื้อต่อวันจากเมนูที่เลือก)
- ฟรีไวไฟ
- บริการทำความสะอาดห้องวันที่ 6, 9, 13.
- รับส่งสนามบิน (สนามบิน - โรงแรม)
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการห้องอาหารตามสั่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
