Ibis Phuket Kata is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
Kata Beach 베스트셀러! 카타 해변의 맑은 바닷물에서 10 분 거리에 위치한 Hotel Ibis Phuket Kata는 인근에서 쇼핑, 식사 및 야간 오락 거리를 즐길 수있는 최고 가치의 숙박 시설을 제공합니다.
Hotel Ibis의 객실은 트렌디하고 현대적인 스타일로 꾸며져 있습니다. 고속 인터넷과 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 넓고 아늑한 객실에는 실내 욕실이 있으며 24 시간 룸 서비스가 제공됩니다.
투숙객은 수영장에 몸을 담그고 스낵과 음료를 제공하는 24 시간 바에서 배가 고프지 않을 것입니다. 셀프 서비스 비즈니스 센터를 이용하실 수 있으며 Hotel Ibis에서는 반려 동물을 동반하실 수 있습니다.
The Taste 레스토랑에서 20 가지 현지 요리로 나만의 오리지널 타파스를 만들고 맛보세요. 호텔 로비 바에서는 하루를 마친 후 휴식을 취할 수있는 음료를 제공합니다.