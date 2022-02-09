PATTAYA TEST & GO

U Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

3046レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+37 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

U Pattaya Hotel is located between Jomtien and Bang Saray with absolute beachfront access, suitable for discerning leisure travelers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort consists of 19 villas and 25 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 to 90sqm. The villas have a private pool and come in one- or two-bedroom options. The overall design of the resort is of a fisherman village concept using rustic wood and bamboo in the interior design. All accommodations feature free Wi-Fi, in-room luxury amenities, and other unique touches. Other facilities include a beachfront restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, infinity swimming pool, gym, and library. U Pattaya Hotel‘s unique concept of service includes 24-hour room service which will allow guests to enjoy their room, international and local calls, and pre-selected amenities such as pillows, tea, music, and soap that guests can select from the online U Choose program.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
U Pattaya Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す U Pattaya Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
との評価
648 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU