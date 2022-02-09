U Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
rating with
3046 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

U Pattaya Hotel is located between Jomtien and Bang Saray with absolute beachfront access, suitable for discerning leisure travelers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort consists of 19 villas and 25 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 to 90sqm. The villas have a private pool and come in one- or two-bedroom options. The overall design of the resort is of a fisherman village concept using rustic wood and bamboo in the interior design. All accommodations feature free Wi-Fi, in-room luxury amenities, and other unique touches. Other facilities include a beachfront restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, infinity swimming pool, gym, and library. U Pattaya Hotel‘s unique concept of service includes 24-hour room service which will allow guests to enjoy their room, international and local calls, and pre-selected amenities such as pillows, tea, music, and soap that guests can select from the online U Choose program.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

