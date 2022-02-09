PATTAYA TEST & GO

U Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
note avec
3046 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+37 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

U Pattaya Hotel is located between Jomtien and Bang Saray with absolute beachfront access, suitable for discerning leisure travelers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort consists of 19 villas and 25 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 to 90sqm. The villas have a private pool and come in one- or two-bedroom options. The overall design of the resort is of a fisherman village concept using rustic wood and bamboo in the interior design. All accommodations feature free Wi-Fi, in-room luxury amenities, and other unique touches. Other facilities include a beachfront restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, infinity swimming pool, gym, and library. U Pattaya Hotel‘s unique concept of service includes 24-hour room service which will allow guests to enjoy their room, international and local calls, and pre-selected amenities such as pillows, tea, music, and soap that guests can select from the online U Choose program.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de U Pattaya Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR U Pattaya Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Filtres populaires

