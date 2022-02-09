PATTAYA TEST & GO

U Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
waardering met
3046 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
U Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+37 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

U Pattaya Hotel is located between Jomtien and Bang Saray with absolute beachfront access, suitable for discerning leisure travelers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort consists of 19 villas and 25 rooms with sizes ranging from 32 to 90sqm. The villas have a private pool and come in one- or two-bedroom options. The overall design of the resort is of a fisherman village concept using rustic wood and bamboo in the interior design. All accommodations feature free Wi-Fi, in-room luxury amenities, and other unique touches. Other facilities include a beachfront restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, infinity swimming pool, gym, and library. U Pattaya Hotel‘s unique concept of service includes 24-hour room service which will allow guests to enjoy their room, international and local calls, and pre-selected amenities such as pillows, tea, music, and soap that guests can select from the online U Choose program.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij U Pattaya Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR U Pattaya Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Na-Jomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
waardering met
648 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU