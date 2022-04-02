BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

1408レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Quarter Phromphong by UHGゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Quarter Phromphong by UHG
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

31 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

