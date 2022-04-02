BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1408 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Quarter Phromphong by UHG , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Quarter Phromphong by UHG
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

31 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

