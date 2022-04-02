BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Phromphong by UHG - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
通过
1408条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

地址/地图

31 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

