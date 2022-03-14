PATTAYA TEST & GO

Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1

1102レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 0
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 1
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 2
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 3
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 4
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 5
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Inn Residence Serviced Suites is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Situated only 3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Inn Residence Serviced Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Inn Residence Serviced Suites is home to 48 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Inn Residence Serviced Suites the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Inn Residence Serviced Suitesゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Inn Residence Serviced Suites
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

279/310 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

パートナーホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU