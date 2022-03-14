Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Inn Residence Serviced Suites is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Situated only 3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Inn Residence Serviced Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Inn Residence Serviced Suites is home to 48 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Inn Residence Serviced Suites the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.