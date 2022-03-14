PATTAYA TEST & GO

Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1
通过
1102条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Inn Residence Serviced Suites is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Situated only 3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Inn Residence Serviced Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Inn Residence Serviced Suites is home to 48 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Inn Residence Serviced Suites the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

地址/地图

279/310 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

