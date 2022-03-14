PATTAYA TEST & GO

Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1
waardering met
1102 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 0
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 1
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 2
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 3
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 4
Inn Residence Serviced Suites - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Inn Residence Serviced Suites is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Situated only 3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Inn Residence Serviced Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. Inn Residence Serviced Suites is home to 48 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Inn Residence Serviced Suites the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Inn Residence Serviced Suites , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Inn Residence Serviced Suites
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

279/310 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU