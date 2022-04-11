PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8

6411レビューによる評価
更新日 April 11, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Centre Point Hospitality are right in the comfort of your own home. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, wheelchair accessible.

All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, clothes rack, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), garden. Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

住所/地図

275 Moo.6 Sukhumvit road, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

