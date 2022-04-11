PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
คะแนนจาก
6411
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 11, 2022
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Centre Point Hospitality are right in the comfort of your own home. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, wheelchair accessible.

All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, clothes rack, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), garden. Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

275 Moo.6 Sukhumvit road, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

