PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
rating with
6411 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Centre Point Hospitality are right in the comfort of your own home. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, wheelchair accessible.

All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, clothes rack, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), garden. Centre Point Hotel Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centre Point Prime Hotel Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

275 Moo.6 Sukhumvit road, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1094 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
rating with
33 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
rating with
3486 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU