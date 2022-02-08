Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 31最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にCentury Park Hotel [Bangkok] 直接連絡し、 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]が直接支払いを回収します。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).