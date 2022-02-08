Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 31最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にCentury Park Hotel [Bangkok] 直接連絡し、 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]が直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

フィットネスを許可

インターネット-Wifi

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

フィットネスを許可

インターネット-Wifi

スイミングプール

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

アメニティ/機能 Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。