Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3

32レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Loft Bangkok Hotel is located in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Loft Bangkok Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, 24-hour front desk. Loft Bangkok Hotel is home to 60 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, sofa. Recreational facilities available at the property include spa, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Loft Bangkok Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

住所/地図

1091/290-294 New Petchaburi Road , Makkasan , Ratchathewi, Bangkok, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

