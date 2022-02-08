BANGKOK TEST & GO

Triple Y Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
note avec
434 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Triple Y Hotel - Image 0
Triple Y Hotel - Image 1
Triple Y Hotel - Image 2
Triple Y Hotel - Image 3
Triple Y Hotel - Image 4
Triple Y Hotel - Image 5
+8 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Siam area, Triple Y Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Triple Y Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, linens, slippers, sofa. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Triple Y Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Triple Y Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Triple Y Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

948 Rama IV Road, Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU