Triple Y Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
คะแนนจาก
434
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Siam area, Triple Y Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Triple Y Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, linens, slippers, sofa. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Triple Y Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

948 Rama IV Road, Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

