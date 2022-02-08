BANGKOK TEST & GO

Triple Y Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

434レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Triple Y Hotel - Image 0
Triple Y Hotel - Image 1
Triple Y Hotel - Image 2
Triple Y Hotel - Image 3
Triple Y Hotel - Image 4
Triple Y Hotel - Image 5
+8 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Siam area, Triple Y Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Triple Y Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed here. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, clothes rack, linens, slippers, sofa. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Triple Y Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Triple Y Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Triple Y Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

948 Rama IV Road, Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU