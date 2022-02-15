BANGKOK TEST & GO

Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
note avec
782 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 0
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 1
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 2
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 3
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 4
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 5
+9 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Praso Ratchada Private Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 10 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Praso Ratchada Private Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Praso Ratchada Private Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 65 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Praso Ratchada Private Residence hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Praso Ratchada Private Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Praso Ratchada Private Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

502/59 Asoke-Dindaeng Road, Dindaeng,, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10440

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
note avec
32 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU