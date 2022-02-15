BANGKOK TEST & GO

Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
通过
782条评论
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Praso Ratchada Private Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 10 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Praso Ratchada Private Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Praso Ratchada Private Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 65 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Praso Ratchada Private Residence hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

502/59 Asoke-Dindaeng Road, Dindaeng,, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10440

