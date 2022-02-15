BANGKOK TEST & GO

Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6

782 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 0
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 1
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 2
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 3
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 4
Praso Ratchada Private Residence - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Praso Ratchada Private Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 10 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Praso Ratchada Private Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Praso Ratchada Private Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 65 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, massage. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Praso Ratchada Private Residence hits the spot in many ways.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Praso Ratchada Private Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Praso Ratchada Private Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

502/59 Asoke-Dindaeng Road, Dindaeng,, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10440

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU