PHUKET TEST & GO

Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
note avec
27 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 0
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 1
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 2
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 3
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 4
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

72 Krabi, Talat Nuea, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Maison Xinlor
9.1
note avec
87 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La mémoire à On On Hotel
8.8
note avec
1551 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hôtel Phuket
9
note avec
1059 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison de la galerie sonore
9.1
note avec
16 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Auberge de la Feuille Verte
8.4
note avec
21 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket-ville
8.9
note avec
467 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dormir à Phuket
7.9
note avec
475 Commentaires
De ฿-1
auberge de jeunesse
8.6
note avec
146 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU