PHUKET TEST & GO

Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

27 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 0
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 1
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 2
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 3
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 4
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Isara Boutique Hotel and Cafe
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

72 Krabi, Talat Nuea, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

신러 하우스
9.1
평가
87 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
온 온 호텔의 추억
8.8
평가
1551 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 블랑카 부티크 호텔 푸켓
9
평가
1059 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
사운드 갤러리 하우스
9.1
평가
16 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그린 리프 호스텔
8.4
평가
21 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블랭킷 호텔 푸켓 타운
8.9
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓에서 취침
7.9
평가
475 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 호스텔
8.6
평가
146 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU