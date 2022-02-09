BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Bangkok Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
6033 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 0
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 1
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 2
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 3
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 4
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at ibis Bangkok Riverside, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Riverside Plaza, SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Thaksin Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by ibis Bangkok Riverside ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the ibis Bangkok Riverside is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de ibis Bangkok Riverside , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR ibis Bangkok Riverside
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

27 Soi Charoen Nakron 17, Charoennakorn Road, South Banglumphu, Klongsarn, Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
note avec
12884 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
note avec
347 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
note avec
3580 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU