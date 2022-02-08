BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
12884 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 0
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 2
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 3
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 4
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok - Image 5
+41 Photos
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room City View 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe room river view 60
฿25,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite City View 70
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1Bedroom Suite river view 70
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite City View 120
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite River View 120
฿35,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Espace de travail

Standing on the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River, this refined property offers stylish living and comforts of a 5-star hotel. With easy highway access to both international airports, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is close to the Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station, connecting you to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues Bangkok has to offer. The seamless Chatrium ferry shuttle service takes you to the central ferry pier for easy transfer to the skytrain station and the shuttle boat service can be used to visit the Grand Palace, the Reclining Buddha, and the Temple of Dawn. The rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Chao Phraya River offers a relaxing setting to enjoy the sun and the expansive panoramic view of both the cityscape and the riverside hustle and bustle. Get luxurious with excellent riverside promenade alfresco dining at Pier 28, international Wow buffet at River Barge, and dine under the stars at Silver Waves with classic and modern Cantonese dishes. Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

DAY 1 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to testing site and then to hotel.
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

DAY 5 PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 1-night stay in selected room type
  • RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital at Hotel
  • Room Only (meal not include)
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

5-NIGHTS PACKAGE INCLUSIONS:

  • 5-night stay in selected room type
  • Private Transfer from airport to hotel on arrival.
  • 2 RT-PCR Test administered by Piyavate International Hospital.
  • Daily Breakfast 
  • Complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar on arrival
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS (MINIMUM 7 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL): Copy of passports of all guests Flight details and arrival time Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry (COE) Certificate of Vaccination (in English) issued by a government authority

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Full payment is required within 48 hours of booking confirmation.  A payment link will be sent to you upon confirmation of reservation. The COVID-19 test result certificate should be processed 72 hours prior to the departure flight Health insurance should include the amount up to 50,000 USD Test & Go rate is for 1 night accommodation Booking is non-refundable. Change in dates is permitted subject to availability. Kindly contact our Reservations for extension nights at [email protected] or at telephone +66 (0) 2307 8888  Bookings may be extended, subject to availability. No Club Access benefits for 2 Bedroom Suite 

Adresse / Carte

28 Charoenkrung Road Soi 70, Bangkholame , Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

