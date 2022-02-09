BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Bangkok Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

6033レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 0
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 1
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 2
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 3
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 4
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at ibis Bangkok Riverside, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Riverside Plaza, SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Thaksin Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by ibis Bangkok Riverside ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the ibis Bangkok Riverside is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ibis Bangkok Riversideゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ibis Bangkok Riverside
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

27 Soi Charoen Nakron 17, Charoennakorn Road, South Banglumphu, Klongsarn, Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
との評価
12884 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
との評価
347 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
との評価
3580 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU