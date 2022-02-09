ibis Bangkok Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at ibis Bangkok Riverside, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Riverside Plaza, SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Thaksin Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by ibis Bangkok Riverside ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the ibis Bangkok Riverside is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.