BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Bangkok Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

6033 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 0
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 1
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 2
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 3
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 4
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at ibis Bangkok Riverside, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Riverside Plaza, SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Thaksin Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by ibis Bangkok Riverside ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the ibis Bangkok Riverside is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
ibis Bangkok Riverside 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 ibis Bangkok Riverside
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

27 Soi Charoen Nakron 17, Charoennakorn Road, South Banglumphu, Klongsarn, Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
평가
12884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
평가
347 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
평가
3580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU