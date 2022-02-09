BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Bangkok Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
通过
6033条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 0
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 1
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 2
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 3
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 4
ibis Bangkok Riverside - Image 5
+42 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at ibis Bangkok Riverside, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Riverside Plaza, SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Thaksin Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by ibis Bangkok Riverside ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the ibis Bangkok Riverside is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是ibis Bangkok Riverside的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 ibis Bangkok Riverside
查看所有评论

地址/地图

27 Soi Charoen Nakron 17, Charoennakorn Road, South Banglumphu, Klongsarn, Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8

3580 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU