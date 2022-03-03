PATTAYA TEST & GO

Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
note avec
650 avis
Mis à jour le March 3, 2022
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 0
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 1
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 2
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 3
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 4
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 5
+6 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha is ideally situated in Sri Racha; one of the city's most popular locales. Set 20.6 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ascott International is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha lives up to expectations. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

99/9 Thetsaban 1 Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
note avec
3388 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
39 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
note avec
3486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU