PATTAYA TEST & GO

Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

650 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 0
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 1
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 2
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 3
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 4
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Image 5
+6 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha is ideally situated in Sri Racha; one of the city's most popular locales. Set 20.6 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ascott International is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha lives up to expectations. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

99/9 Thetsaban 1 Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
평가
3388 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
39 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
평가
3486 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
평가
659 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU