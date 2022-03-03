PATTAYA TEST & GO

Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
waardering met
650 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 3, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha is ideally situated in Sri Racha; one of the city's most popular locales. Set 20.6 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ascott International is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha lives up to expectations. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Citadines Grand Central Sri Racha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

Adres / kaart

99/9 Thetsaban 1 Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

