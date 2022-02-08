PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Villa Cabana - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
note avec
3486 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 0
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 1
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 2
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 3
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 4
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 5
+25 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

55/7 M.1 Sukhumvit Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

