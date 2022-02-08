Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90 m² ฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120 m² ฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Maximum de 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants Suite - No Pets Allowed 150 m² ฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Maximum de 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170 m² ฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK

The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

