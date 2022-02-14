BANGKOK TEST & GO

Beat Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
฿5,000 ANZAHLUNG
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Beat Hotel Bangkok , und Beat Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Beat Hotel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Beat Hotel Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Beat Hotel Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Beat Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

5/4-5/5 Soi Preedeepanomyong 1 Sukhumvit 71 Prakanong,Wattana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

