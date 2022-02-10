BANGKOK TEST & GO

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel , und Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway
Adresse / Karte

30/1-32/1 Soi Ladkrabung 22, Ladkrauang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

