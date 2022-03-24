PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
Bewertung mit
1674 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+15 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 1 KM away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

343/21 Moo.10 Pattaya Soi 10, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partnerhotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU